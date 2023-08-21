The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Intergenerational report projects slower economic growth over 40 years

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
August 21 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia's economy is expected to more than double in the next four decades but its growth will slow, partly due to an ageing population, according to an extract from the intergenerational report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.