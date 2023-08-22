The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Analysis

Voice to Parliament 'yes' campaigner Thomas Mayo not taking ACT vote for granted

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated August 23 2023 - 9:41am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Think your Voice vote does not matter in the ACT? Feel the campaign is all about Queensland and Western Australia while Canberra is just dealt out of the double majority?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.