The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show healthcare businesses boom

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
August 22 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The number of healthcare businesses has surged in the past year while more than 2000 retailers have closed shop in a sign of the contrasting forces acting on the economy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.