The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

100 years of the Archibald Prize: much-loved prize to be celebrated with Archie 100 exhibition at National Portrait Gallery

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
August 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After three years of touring, the landmark exhibition Archie 100: A Century of the Archibald Prize is set to land at the National Portrait Gallery later this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.