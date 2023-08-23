The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Qantas cancels more flights between Canberra and Sydney than anywhere else in Australia

Steve Evans
Adrian Rollins
By Steve Evans, and Adrian Rollins
Updated August 24 2023 - 9:14am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The head of Canberra Airport has ripped into Qantas after the latest official figures showed that the airline cancelled more flights between Sydney and Canberra than it did between any other two of the 37 airports in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.