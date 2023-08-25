The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

London Quarter project at block 40, section 100 scrapped by Walker Corporation

Miriam Webber
Brittney Levinson
By Miriam Webber, and Brittney Levinson
Updated August 25 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of London Quarter to be built in Civic. Picture supplied
An artist's impression of London Quarter to be built in Civic. Picture supplied

The London Quarter project, set to house three Commonwealth tenants from 2026, has been scrapped after the the National Capital Authority told the developer to change its proposal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.