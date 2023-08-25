The Canberra Times
Former ACT Liberal senator Zed Seselja weighs political comeback

Updated August 25 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:45pm
Former ACT Liberal senator Zed Seselja. Picture by James Croucher
Former ACT Liberal senator Zed Seselja is weighing a return to federal politics, with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton telling party faithful that Mr Seselja's "race is not yet run" at a party fundraiser this month at the Canberra Southern Cross Club.

