Former ACT Liberal senator Zed Seselja is weighing a return to federal politics, with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton telling party faithful that Mr Seselja's "race is not yet run" at a party fundraiser this month at the Canberra Southern Cross Club.
Nationals senator Matt Canavan and Liberal MP Michael Sukkar - close allies of the conservative political figure - have endorsed his return to the federal sphere, while other Liberals, who asked not to be named so they could speak freely, have sounded alarm saying a Seselja comeback is the "last thing" the party needs.
The Canberra Times has learned that Mr Dutton, at a Canberra Liberals event listed as "Thank you dinner" for the former ACT senator, talked up his political future. According to Liberal sources, he paid tribute to Mr Seselja's career, his family, and his service to the Liberal party.
The federal leader also said of his fellow right faction colleague, "If you're in the trenches, Zed is someone you want by your side."
Mr Seselja was contacted by The Canberra Times several times, but has not responded.
It comes amid Liberal jostling and calls to refresh the party ahead of a preselection contest for the ACT Senate ticket for a federal election due no later than mid 2025.
Mr Seselja, the former minister for international development and the Pacific, sensationally lost his ACT seat to the now balance of power senator David Pocock at the 2022 federal election. The 46-year-old now has a consultancy agency.
READ MORE
But with Labor Special Minister of State Don Farrell indicating the territory could double its Senate representation from two to four seats as soon as the next election - and with Labor now bound to increasing territory representation and the ACT Liberals desperate to reclaim the seat - Mr Seselja is seriously considering a return to the federal arena.
He is still active in Liberal circles. He has been spotted at community events and on social media, while The Canberra Times understands members of the Young Liberals in Canberra have been talking up a comeback.
Mr Seselja also recently stepped into the debate over the ACT government's compulsory takeover of the Calvary Bruce Public Hospital, describing it as a "pretty dramatic whack against both people of the religious faith, people of Catholic faith, in this case, but also on property rights".
The August 9 "Thank you" event in Woden was a fundraiser for the Liberals after Mr Seselja's failed Senate race, with a source explaining there had been a campaign overspend, and the event assisted with recouping funds. Tickets cost $190 per person and $950 for a seat at the most exclusive table.
Other senior Coalition figures attended the dinner including ACT opposition leader Elizabeth Lee, deputy ACT opposition leader Jeremy Hanson, Senator Canavan, Mr Sukkar, former minister Alan Tudge, and federal MP Tony Pasin.
Senator Canavan told The Canberra Times, "Zed was a fantastic grassroots politician and he ably fought for the ACT for decades. It would be great to have him back in the team someday."
Mr Sukkar, the opposition social services and housing spokesman, said, "It would be great to see Zed back in the Parliament. If he does come back he would no doubt play a very senior role in the next Coalition government."
But he is a divisive figure within the party and there is a push to refresh the ACT Liberal Senate team and perhaps run a moderate lead candidate at the next election.
An unnamed ACT Liberal figure questioned whether the former senator had the numbers to run and described a Seselja comeback as being the "last thing" the party or the ACT needs.
The mooted shift from two to four ACT Senate seats could likely lead to three seats going to Senator Pocock, Labor and the Liberals, as well as an unknown fourth representative for a three-year term as soon as the next parliament.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.