How dietary guidelines, health star ratings are feeding Australia's diabetes epidemic

A colleague suggested to me that everything that we had been taught about nutrition was wrong and that carbohydrates were the problem, not fats. I was initially sceptical, but the more I researched it, the more intrigued I became. Then I tried an experiment on myself, a three-month trial of a restricted carbohydrate diet eliminating sugars and starchy foods such as cereals, rice, pasta, potatoes, bread and processed foods, and instead eating the way my grandparents would have, focusing on 'real food' such as meat, fish, eggs, dairy, non-starchy vegetables, and the only fruit I ate was berries. What happened? At the end of three months, I had lost 13 kg, all my blood markers returned to normal, and I felt mentally and physically better. It was a life-changing experience.