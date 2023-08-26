The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Exclusive

ACT Senate: Gary Humphries warns against Zed Seselja comeback

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated August 27 2023 - 6:46am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator David Pocock, former senator Zed Seselja and former ACT chief minister and senator Gary Humphries. Pictures by James Croucher, Keegan Carroll
Senator David Pocock, former senator Zed Seselja and former ACT chief minister and senator Gary Humphries. Pictures by James Croucher, Keegan Carroll

Former ACT Liberal chief minister and senator Gary Humphries has described any party move towards a political comeback by Zed Seselja as a "profoundly foolish thing" as he has a "unique ability to lose, not win hearts and minds".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.