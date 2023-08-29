But the crispy-skin Kaeng Phat chicken ($30) on the mains list grabs our attention. Crispy, chicken, curry, what could go wrong? It's a vibrant dish, the red curry sauce is bright, there's several baby cos lettuce leaves on the side. Which is a good thing, because the curry base has a mighty kick, the lettuce balances it all out somehow. I'd never think to serve lettuce with a curry but it works. The chicken itself is a well-cooked breast supreme, tender and sliced thickly, the skin is caramelly and crispy. An interesting way to twist the traditional idea of a curry.