I've always loved art and in recent years, I have explored watercolour through abstract painting (i.e., making it up as I go along with neither form nor composition). So, this year, Mum booked us both spots in Terry Jarvis' watercolour workshop as my birthday present, assuring me that she was very inexperienced, and we could muddle through together. I'd never tried an art workshop before, but who's going to turn down two days of self-care art therapy? Not me, that's for sure.