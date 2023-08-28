The Canberra Times
Neurosurgeon Hari Priya Bandi removes live worm from woman's brain

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated August 29 2023 - 6:20am, first published 5:30am
When surgeons at Canberra Hospital operated on the brain of a 64-year-old woman, they were amazed to pull out a worm - alive and wriggling.

