The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Big companies getting away with hurting consumers, stifling competition

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
August 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australian markets are becoming increasingly concentrated and incumbents are using their power to stifle competition and break rules protecting consumers, an investigation has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.