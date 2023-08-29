Linda Burney claims she is "fighting fit" and thankful for support after breaking her silence over significant health issues which she insists are in the past.
Australia's most senior Indigenous politician who is carrying the job of arguing the government's position for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament has disclosed various conditions including heart surgery and medication which she said had affected her speech.
The revelations, on the eve of the launch of the "yes" campaign in Adelaide, have come after a long whispering campaign about the health of the Minister for Indigenous Australians and her ability to carry her current workload.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected on Wednesday to announce the date of the first Australian referendum since 1999 as October 14.
Ms Burney told Nine newspapers she had a "mini-stroke" followed by surgery for a hole in her heart, while featuring on the ABC's Kitchen Cabinet, the minister explained the surgery had caused her to "get too much oxygen in her lungs" which she needed to expel before major speeches and attending question time.
"In May 2020 I was admitted to RPAH (Royal Prince Alfred Hospital) with transient weakness and numbness in my arm," the Sydney-based politician said in a statement.
"I am pleased to say I made a full recovery. I subsequently had surgery on my heart and was treated with medication."
The minister has recently been known for a tremulous, quavering voice and her speeches at public events feature shorter than usual phrases.
After checking with her doctors, Burney clarified to Nine newspapers that the vocal changes were probably a side-effect of her medication.
Ms Burney has lately been the target of opposition attacks in Parliament, particularly by Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley, over details for the Voice.
The Minister is expected to stand by the Prime Minister's side on Wednesday when he announces the referendum date and kicks off a six-week campaign.
"Thank you to the many people who have reached out to me to offer support. Your kindness means the world to me," she said.
"I am fighting fit and looking forward to travelling the country and having conversations with Australians about the need for constitutional recognition through a Voice.
"I am fully focused on my job as Minister and MP and don't intend to speak about these personal health matters any further."
