The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Trust a mother's instincts: How Jackson learnt to find his voice

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
September 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When three-year-old Jackson was still not able to communicate with those around him, friends of his mother told her not to worry. He was just a boy and he would develop, was the message.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.