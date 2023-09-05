Going through perimenopause and menopause can be a difficult and confusing time for women, with hormonal changes leading to weight gain, hot flashes, mood swings, and a host of other unwanted symptoms. But what if you could turn the tide and take control of your health during this transition?
The Menopause Diet: recipes to reset the body and blast body fat is a comprehensive guide to nourishing your body during perimenopause and menopause, a time when hormonal changes can make it difficult to maintain a healthy weight and feel your best.
Ingredients
1 cup wholewheat couscous
500g skinless chicken breast fillets, fat trimmed
2 tbsp Moroccan seasoning
300g can sweetcorn, drained and rinsed
400g can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 bunch asparagus, trimmed, cut into thirds, blanched
handful parsley leaves
handful mint leaves
2 tbsp olive oil
zest and juice of 1 lemon
1 tsp ground cumin
1 garlic clove, minced
60g feta cheese, crumbled
Method
1. Cook couscous according to packet instructions. Fluff with a fork and set aside
2. Meanwhile, rub chicken with Moroccan seasoning. Pan fry chicken for four to five minutes each side over medium-high heat or until cooked through. Set aside to rest for five minutes. Thickly slice chicken.
3. In a large bowl, combine couscous, corn, chickpeas, asparagus, parsley and mint.
4. In a jar, combine the olive oil, lemon juice and zest, cumin, and minced garlic. Shake well to combine.
5. Drizzle couscous salad mix with dressing and toss to coat. Top with chicken and sprinkle with feta to serve.
Serves 4.
Ingredients
2 basa fillets
1 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp dukkah seasoning
4 red cabbage leaves
1/2 carrot, julienned
1/2 cucumber, julienned
1 tbsp tahini
1 lemon wedge
Method
1. Preheat a barbecue grill or chargrill pan over medium heat.
2. Rub both sides of the basa fillets with the oil and dukkah. Grill for about two to three minutes on each side.
3. Remove from the grill and slice into pieces.
4. Fill the cabbage leaves with the fish, carrot and cucumber and drizzle with tahini and a squeeze of lemon.
Serves 4.
Ingredients
50g butter
1 small brown onion, diced
2 sticks celery, diced
250g mushrooms, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
50g cream cheese
1/4 cup sour cream
1/4 cup soy milk
1/2 cup grated mozzarella cheese
200g tin salmon
salt and pepper, to taste
1 stale sourdough roll
1/3 cup grated cheddar cheese
fresh parsley, to serve
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease a casserole dish with a little butter.
2. Place a medium-sized saucepan over a medium heat and add the remaining butter, onion and celery and saute for about five minutes until translucent. Add the mushrooms and garlic and cook for a further five minutes.
3. Add the sour cream, cream cheese and milk and bring to a simmer. Stir through the mozzarella cheese and remove the pan from the heat.
4. Add the salmon to the pan and stir through to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste and then spoon into the casserole dish. Top with the torn sourdough roll and sprinkle the cheddar cheese on top.
5. Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbling and the bread is golden brown.
Serves 4.
Ingredients
2 cups almond meal
100g vegan butter, melted
500g vegan cream cheese
300g vegan sour cream
1/2 cup silken tofu
1/2 cup maple syrup
1/2 cup passionfruit pulp
1 tsp vanilla bean paste
passionfruit and coconut flakes, to serve
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 160C
2. Process the almond meal and butter in a food processor, then line a 30cm springform pan with the mix.
3. Clean the food processor bowl then process the cream cheese, sour cream, tofu, maple syrup, passionfruit pulp and vanilla paste until smooth and creamy.
4. Pour the mix into the shell. Bake for 50 minutes. Allow to cool and refrigerate overnight.
5. To serve, top with more passionfruit and toasted coconut flakes.
Serves 8.
