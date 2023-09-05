Spring has sprung, and while September can be the most confusing of months in Canberra given the stubborn chill and the wind which seems to blow in from nowhere, it's time to start thinking about our best al fresco dining spots.
There's nothing quite like a leisurely afternoon with a few friends, a bottle of wine, and some fresh air. Restaurants are busy brushing the cobwebs, sometimes literally, off their outdoor spaces, finding room for extra chairs. Four-legged friends are wagging their tails at the idea of being able to come along too.
Here are a few of our favourite outdoor dining options, from fine dining to more casual cafes.
You might not even notice Rizla's intimate outdoor tables, tucked away behind a row of plants. Grab a blankie and settle in for a couple of hours. Share a riesling or three.
There's something rather classy about the industrial hardwood pergola-ish space at Pilot. They've got a few special events coming up in the next few months too. Check socials.
It's easy to forget how big the deck here is, perched on the corner of the Burbury Hotel. The inside is quite intimate but outside is well-protected and particularly spacious.
There's something terribly kitschy about the fake-grass-lined terrace at Yaki Boi but it's the best place to people-watch in Braddon and Japanese-inspired fusion food will take you by surprise.
So much more than fish and chips on the lawns with some seagulls. Is there a better spot to spend Sunday afternoon than near that fireplace with views out to the lake?
Alongside a selection of classic dishes, including calamari fritti, fresh daily pasta and tiramisu, are rotating dishes that capture the relaxing scenery. Sit on the deck, watch the vines.
The main restaurant deck is a classy place for lunch. Two courses for $70pp. Order me the burnt butter potato and leek agnolotti please. You can almost hear the waves lapping the shore.
This could well be Canberra's most underrated beer garden to dine in. We know it goes off at beer o'clock but head there for brunch and you might be a little surprised by the selections.
Here the outside feels like indoors, such is the solidness of the alfresco structure. Ate there in a storm once and didn't even notice. Had to take off my jacket as the heaters were so effective.
Is there anything that better signals the start of warmer month than ice-cold ice cream. Grab an outside seat at Canberra's latest ice-creamery.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner, it's busy here. Plenty of outdoor tables and high benches. Or head upstairs to the terrace of The Inn, with views to Black Mountain and beyond.
Or 10 Yards, depending on what time of the day you get there. It's our latest find. That's how far we're behind the rest of Canberra. Watch the seasons change in the vegetable gardens at your feet.
Make sure you get there early for a space on the verandah and soak up the morning sun. You could start with Spanish eggs and hang around till you have room for the brulee French toast.
