"I acknowledge we meet on the traditional lands of the (insert for Adelaide) Kaurna people. I acknowledge the Commonwealth of Australia of which this state (or territory) is a part. I acknowledge our head of state (optional: King Charles III) and his representatives in Australia. I acknowledge and express gratitude for the system of government we all enjoy which has given so much opportunity and freedom to so many people from across the globe. I am proud to be part of a stable, peaceful nation that can freely choose who should form a government and has the capacity to change that government should it not meet our expectations."

