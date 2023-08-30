The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Analysis

Mark Kenny | The big risks in Anthony Albanese's road to intergenerational progress

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
August 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Inevitably, parallels will be drawn between elections - with which we are accustomed - and referendums, with which we are not. But these can be as misleading.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.