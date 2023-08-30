The Canberra Times
Body found near Hume Highway, Goulburn identified as 30-year-old Samah Baker of Sydney

Updated August 31 2023 - 11:06am, first published 8:36am
The body of Samah Baker, who was murdered in January 2019, was found beside the Hume Highway at Goulburn in July. Picture supplied
The body of Samah Baker, who was murdered in January 2019, was found beside the Hume Highway at Goulburn in July. Picture supplied

Police have confirmed that human remains found at Goulburn in July were that of murdered Sydney woman, Samah Baker.

