The cost-of-living crisis is undeniable. The latest inflation figure from the ABS is 6 per cent, while the actual living costs for most workers have gone up by almost 10 per cent. This reflects what we're hearing from services we work with in our ACT community. For example, our local foodbanks have been flooded with people. OzHarvest, one food aid provider, has seen the number of ACT residents seeking help double this year. For 31 per cent of aid recipients, this is the first time they've ever sought help. In many cases, foodbanks are helping two-income families who are struggling to afford groceries.