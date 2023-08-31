The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Australia Post boss Paul Graham warns of government handouts without reform

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated August 31 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia Post boss Paul Graham has warned that multi-million-dollar government handouts will be needed within five years if the self-funded government-owned enterprise is not given more freedom to operate as a business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.