Pop Canberra bounces back to trade another day in fun 'glow-up'

Facing down the threat of insolvency, Braddon store Pop Canberra has not only survived, but thrived.
The Lonsdale Street institution went into voluntary administration earlier this year, owing about $1 million to 13 creditors.
Those creditors have since voted to keep Pop Canberra going and accept a percentage payment of the debt owed to them, believing it is better to keep the business operating under a deed of company arrangement rather than send it into liquidation.
The deed administrator is now overseeing that process of debt repayment.
Pop Canberra founder Gabe Trew says the business took the advice of the administrators and felt positive about the future, thanks to the "incredible support" of its suppliers, makers and customers. He said people never stopped shopping at the store, even as the business worked out a way forward.
"I feel like we worked together to get out of it," he said.
"I feel very excited about things going forward and very grateful to the Canberra community for rallying around us and continuing to support us."
Mr Trew was always optimistic the shop, which specialises in selling Canberra products by local makers, could find a way out of its financial troubles and emerge "better than ever".
That resurrection has begun, with the shop undergoing a fun makeover.
And that included new pink floors. And yellow walls.
Mr Trew said he wanted to "make the store the most fun experience anyone could have in a shop".
"We've always been loud and proud, and our space has just had a glow-up to make it even brighter, more vibrant and a more fun place to shop," he said.
A new "shop local" mural at the shop's entrance has hearts and rainbows and bright colours.
"Yes, we're all about having a bit of fun, life's too short," Gabe said.
"And we're also about variety, which Canberrans really love. We have 2500 types of earrings, but we're not a jeweller. We've got 45 wineries and distilleries, but we're not a bottle shop. And we've got 160 artists and illustrators, but we're not a gallery.
"What we are is a lively hub of over 10,000 individual products, a literal little bit of everything in surrounds that enliven the senses creating a pleasurable shopping experience for all. With the cherry on top being that fact that we're a home for Canberra region creatives to express themselves."
POP Canberra's newly-renovated space is at 27 Lonsdale Street, Braddon. The shop is open seven days a week, with late night shopping from Thursday to Saturday. See www.popcanberra.com.au
