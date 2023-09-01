Why September is hell for finding that perfect gift. Or not

I like to pride myself on being a good gift-giver. I like giving things that are a bit noice, different, unusual.
But I've also resorted to the good old gift vouchers more than a few times.
Or chucked some money into a card when I've realised the birthday party my child is supposed to be attending is an hour away, on the other side of town, and I've forgotten all about it.
(Having said that, kids love cash. Ever seen a nine-year-old boy count out their stash? Move over, Scrooge McDuck.)
And just because I like giving good presents, doesn't mean I love the process of doing it. It takes time and it is stressful.
And do we really need to spend a lot of money to show our love for someone? Or even vague appreciation to that random kid from school?
Sometimes I think adults should do away with gift-giving altogether and just focus on the kids.
I mean, how much more stuff do we need?
I stand with that lady who went viral recently when she thought about giving her friend a Starbucks voucher for her birthday, but in the end, just didn't. It's the thought that counts, isn't it? LOL.
I'm sure all the dads who woke up on Father's Day will appreciate much more the hand-written cards and wonky craft their children made for them, rather than the expensive power tools or new shaving kit advertisers want them to receive.
If you're not a fan of gift-buying, September can be hell.
Apparently there are more birthdays in September in Australia than any other month. And the most common birthday for babies born in Australia, is September 17, ABS figures show.
That stands to reason. What were we doing nine months earlier? Whooping it up over Christmas and New Year's and, clearly, for many of us, also baby-making.
Australian Bureau of Statistics director of demography Beidar Cho confirmed that was the case.
"More babies are likely to be conceived around the Christmas-New Year holidays, resulting in more babies born in September and October," she said.
So with September having the most birthdays and Christmas bearing down on us, gift-giving starts to take on an almost overwhelming feeling.
New research by catch.com.au confirms we spend a lot of time looking for gifts.
Apparently, Australians spend the equivalent of a whole day each year searching for the perfect present. (I'd like to say I'd be on the top-end of that data, I mean buying stuff for Christmas alone takes at least a day in itself).
Australians reported buying approximately 15 gifts last year, taking an average 95 minutes searching, purchasing and organising each one - equating to 23 hours and 47 minutes across the year.
We also claim to spend an average of $52 per gift, or $780 annually.
Two-thirds of Australians (66 per cent) found the whole process to be stressful.
Even more so during a cost-of-living crunch.
The survey found almost three-quarters (73 per cent) of Australians were now putting more effort into finding lower-priced presents, with nearly two-thirds (66 per cent) dedicating more time to the process.
READ MORE:
So, where does this leave us?
Catch, as an online shopping destination, commissioned the research, no doubt to push the line it's a one-stop-shop without crowds or parking so come spend your cash with us.
And that's fine.
But, in the end, we probably need to redefine the whole idea of gift-giving in Australia.
Time, after all, is the most precious gift.
How about a Christmas this year with less stuff and more time for each other?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.