The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Why September is hell for finding that perfect gift. Or not

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
September 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I like to pride myself on being a good gift-giver. I like giving things that are a bit noice, different, unusual.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.