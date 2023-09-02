The Canberra Times
Canberra Raiders forward Corey Harawira-Naera's NRL season's over

By David Polkinghorne
Updated September 2 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 2:00pm
Corey Harawira-Naera's season is officially over with the Canberra Raiders versatile forward undergoing further heart tests in Sydney.

