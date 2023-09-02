Corey Harawira-Naera's season is officially over with the Canberra Raiders versatile forward undergoing further heart tests in Sydney.
The Raiders medical staff have decided to stand the 28-year-old down from training as they look to tick all the boxes and ensure a healthy comeback for him from his frightening seizure in May.
They've already cleared him from a concussion and cognitive perspective, now they're working to do the same from a heart perspective.
Harawira-Naera has myocarditis and also a slightly elevated marker for cardiac enzyme troponin.
It's why he's gone to Sydney for a stress test to further check his heart.
It's also why the Raiders weren't taking any risks with the New Zealand international.
Harawira-Naera's had a frustrating three months since he collapsed in the Green Machine's win over South Sydney at Homebush in round 13.
He went into the Rabbitohs game with a virus, but it was unclear what role that played in his seizure.
It came after he'd made two carries in reasonably quick succession - with a delayed reaction to a head knock one possibility considered.
The game was stopped for 10 minutes before Harawira-Naera was taken to hospital and then released the following morning.
He had very high troponin levels in the wake of the seizure, with medical staff able to reduce them down to just outside the normal range.
That allowed him to return to training, but those enzyme levels never quite came back to the required levels prompting an end to Harawira-Naera's season.
Myocarditis can be caused by an infection of the COVID-19 virus.
The decision to end his season was made in the lead up to the Raiders' controversial loss to the Brisbane Broncos last week.
That meant Canberra will be without three proven forwards not only for their finals-defining clash against Cronulla at Shark Park on Sunday, but the finals as well - although Raiders lock Corey Horsburgh could return from his four-game suspension if they make the NRL grand final.
Not only will they be without Horsburgh due to his controversial ban for a shoulder charge, but they've also lost enforcer Josh Papali'i for the rest of the season.
He had bicep tendon surgery on Tuesday.
The loss of both middles meant Hohepa Puru will make his Raiders debut against the Sharks, potentially coming into the starting line-up to take Horsburgh's place at lock.
Pasami Saulo and Trey Mooney could also come into the 17 to bolster Canberra's forward pack, with Raiders coach Ricky Stuart indicating on Saturday Mooney would play.
Stuart said it was still too early to say what Harawira-Naera's pre-season for the 2024 campaign would look like.
"He'd been doing a little bit of training and he was going OK - he started joining the team training - but then it wasn't getting to the number we needed," Stuart told The Canberra Times.
"So the doctor said cease training to see if we can get the number down to get back into training.
"It's obviously something we need to get an answer on, but it's very frustrating for him. I feel sorry for Corey, I really do."
NRL ROUND 27
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Shark Park, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Sebastian Kris, 3. Jack Wighton, 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Emre Guler, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Jarrod Croker (c), 17. Hohepa Puru. Reserves: 18. Pasami Saulo, 19. Albert Hopoate, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Danny Levi, 22. James Schiller.
Sharks squad: 1. Connor Tracey, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Jesse Ramien, 4. Sifa Talakai, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Braydon Trindall, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Braden Hamlin-Uele, 9. Blake Brailey, 10. Toby Rudolf, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Wade Graham, 13. Cam McInnes. Interchange: 14. Jack Williams, 15. Royce Hunt, 16. Tom Hazelton, 17. Matt Moylan. Reserves: 18. Kayal Iro, 19. Mawene Hiroti, 20. Oregon Kaufusi, 21. Jesse Colquhoun, 22. Daniel Atkinson.
