The Raiders' finals hopes have been dealt a major blow with Josh Papali'i ruled out for the remainder of the NRL season, as Ricky Stuart named an intriguing squad to take on Cronulla.
Papali'i underwent surgery on Tuesday for a bicep tendon injury suffered in Canberra's loss to the Broncos and faces a recovery time of approximately three to four months, according to the club.
It rules the prop out of Sunday's must-win clash with the Sharks and any finals footy that the Raiders play in the coming weeks.
"It's a huge blow. He's my middles partner, I love playing with him and he has such a leader role, so a lot of the boys will have to step up for us," fellow Raiders forward Joe Tapine said.
"He's tough, so I knew something was wrong, because when he's got an injury he doesn't really say anything, but he couldn't really lift his arm.
"I know he'd be disappointed because he wants to be out there playing with with us, especially Jacko [Wighton] and Toots [Croker], they've been together since since the start."
In more positive news, both Jamal Fogarty (eye socket) and Albert Hopoate (ribs) trained on Tuesday, but only Fogarty was named in the starting lineup, with the latter 19th man.
Stuart named Matt Frawley at five-eighth to pair with Fogarty in the halves, while Jack Wighton remains at centre on the left edge with Sebastian Kris on the wing, and Jordan Rapana at fullback.
However, Stuart did make some late positional shifts before their game against Brisbane, so there is potential for some lineup movement before Sunday.
Emre Guler will wear the No.8 jersey to lead the pack with Tapine, and versatile young forwards Ata Mariota and Hohepa Puru were named on the bench with hooker Tom Starling and co-captain Jarrod Croker.
If Puru suits up on the weekend, it will be the 21-year-old's NRL and Raiders debut, having come to the club this year from Penrith where he played reserve grade.
"This is a good opportunity for them to put their hand up and seal their spot in the team," Tapine said.
"They've got a lot of upside to them."
MORE RAIDERS NEWS:
A question mark still hangs over lock Corey Horsburgh with the club to appeal his three-match ban for a shoulder charge in Canberra's loss to the Broncos.
He's been named in the starting lineup at lock but the NRL judiciary is scheduled to hear Horsburgh's case led by lawyer Nick Ghabar at 6pm on Tuesday night.
Pasami Saulo is expected to come in for Horsburgh should his suspension be upheld.
Whether Horsburgh can be cleared to play the Sharks or not, Whitehead said the team will be focused on bringing their A-game to Cronulla to help get a home final.
The Raiders will be full of confidence with a nine-game winning streak against the Sharks.
"Hopefully he can get off," Whitehead said.
"The Sharks will want that win as much as we do. It's going to be a big week of training, and we need to get there full of energy.
"We want to get a home final, but we know we have to win first."
Veteran Croker only played three minutes off the bench against Brisbane.
The Sharks can afford to lose this weekend's game and still make the finals courtesy of their healthy points differential, however Canberra's horror losses this season put them in a more vulnerable position.
With a minus-119 points difference, and the Rabbitohs, Cowboys, and Roosters just one win behind them on the ladder, should Canberra lose to Cronulla, the Raiders will rely on the Panthers beating North Queensland on Saturday to squeeze into the eight.
The Raiders play on Sunday afternoon, so they will know before kick-off at Shark Park whether their game is a must-win or not. A Raiders victory could also get them a home final.
The Sharks too will be tossing up whether they keep star playmaker Nicho Hynes in the lineup after he missed the last round with a quad injury.
Hynes has been named to start but will need to prove his fitness in the lead-up.
Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders at Shark Park on Sunday 4pm
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Sebastian Kris, 3. Jack Wighton, 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Emre Guler, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (C), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Jarrod Croker (C), 17. Hohepa Puru. Reserves: 18. Pasami Saulo, 19. Albert Hopoate, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Danny Levi, 22. James Schiller
Sharks squad: 1. Connor Tracey, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Jesse Ramien, 4. Sifa Talakai, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Braydon Trindall, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Braden Hamlin-Uele, 9. Blake Brailey, 10. Toby Rudolf, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Wade Graham, 13. Cam McInnes. Interchange: 14. Jack Williams, 15. Royce Hunt, 16. Tom Hazelton, 17. Matt Moylan
