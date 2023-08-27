Two of the most prominent voices in the NRL have ripped into "nit-picking" officiating after Raiders coach Ricky Stuart's latest spray, as the NRL are set to review the incidents on Monday.
After Canberra's 29-18 loss to Brisbane on Saturday night, Stuart expressed his frustration in his post-match press conference at the Jordan Rapana sin bin for tripping and a "contentious" penalty decision against Hudson Young for brushing Broncos winger Selwyn Cobbo while contesting a drop-out.
Stuart said he was "pissed off, because people aren't doing their jobs properly", and he felt that bad refereeing decisions were consistently going against the Raiders.
He also made an extraordinary claim that NRL referees boss Jared Maxwell had "power taken off him" in his role.
The comments may get Stuart in some strife with the NRL, and the league has told The Canberra Times all incidents will be reviewed on Monday.
Rugby league commentator and eighth Immortal Andrew Johns, and former NSW Blues coach Phil Gould agreed the Raiders were hard done by, and called on referees to avoid "nit-picking".
"This one was so soft," Johns said of the Young incident in the 74th minute, when the Raiders were trailing by just six points, and were positioned inside the Broncos' half.
"Penalise the obvious ones... like if they knock them over or they put an arm out. He doesn't stop Selwyn from competing for the ball. This isn't a penalty. It's just nit-picking.
"Stay out of the game, Bunker. Please, stay out of the game. The Bunker comes in for try-scoring opportunities - that's it. They cannot be coming in on the game all the time."
Gould said he couldn't understand the penalty decision and didn't see how Cobbo was impacted at all by Young.
"These escorts and penalties and challenging catchers and kickers are all so subjective. They really are," he said.
"[Cobbo's] only going up with one hand to tap the ball back and he did it."
Johns said the decision "stopped the Raiders from having an opportunity to win the game".
"At this stage the game was 24-18 and the Raiders were coming to get them. Had some field position, had some momentum," he said on Nine.
"And that, a soft one like that, decides the game. The referee is there to manage the game, not to decide who wins."
The Raiders now sit precariously in sixth position on the ladder, and could drop to seventh if the Knights beat Cronulla on Sunday afternoon.
Canberra will play the Sharks in Cronulla next Sunday, and with the Rabbitohs, Cowboys and Roosters nipping at their heels on the ladder with better points differentials, a win is essential to seal the Raiders a finals berth.
