NRL: Referee calls in Canberra Raiders loss to Brisbane Broncos fire up coach Ricky Stuart

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated August 27 2023 - 12:34am, first published August 26 2023 - 10:30pm
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart wasn't happy on Saturday night. Picture by Keegan Carroll
A few critical calls didn't go the Canberra Raiders' way late in their 29-18 defeat to the Broncos, and it left coach Ricky Stuart fuming at the "contentious" decisions.

