There was a chaotic fallout from Canberra's defeat to the Broncos on Saturday night, with Corey Horsburgh facing a minimum three-match ban and Raiders stars injured.
The NRL match review committee cited Horsburgh for a shoulder charge on Brisbane's Corey Jensen in the 79th minute of their 29-18 loss, which wasn't initially put on report during the game.
Though a grade-one charge, being his third and subsequent offence, he will face a three-game suspension with an early plea, and if he lodges an appeal and loses, Horsburgh will be sidelined for four matches.
If Horsburgh takes the early plea, that will rule him out of the Raiders' crucial final regular season game next Sunday against Cronulla - and a highly-anticipated re-match with Sharks star Royce Hunt after their heated encounter earlier this year.
The Maroons enforcer would also miss up to two finals clashes in the Raiders' premiership campaign, which is a massive post-season blow to Canberra's forward pack.
Jordan Rapana was put on report in the game for his tripping attempt on Broncos winger Selwyn Cobbo which resulted in a grade one charge. Rapana will likely accept a $3000 fine with an early plea, rather than risk a two-match ban if he fails an appeal.
Hooker Zac Woolford was also cited for a crusher tackle on Kobe Hetherington, which will cost him a $3000 fine with an early plea, or a two-match suspension should he appeal and lose at the judiciary.
Broncos star Kotoni Staggs was lucky not to be sin-binned for his violent elbow on Rapana in a tackle at Canberra Stadium. He was put on report in the game and the match review committee has dealt Staggs a grade one dangerous contact charge which will see him miss one match with an early plea.
To add to the Raiders' woes after the Horsburgh charge, they will also sweat on the outcomes of medical examinations on Sunday.
Halfback Jamal Fogarty is a big concern with scans to determine whether he suffered a fractured eye socket, and forward Josh Papali'i was in plenty of discomfort after an awkward tackle collision.
Papali'i came off for a head injury assessment in the 57th minute, but was cleared to go back in the 70th minute. However he was off again three minutes later, still cradling his left arm.
The team will know more on Monday before they commence training for their pivotal game against Cronulla next weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.