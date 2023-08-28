The Canberra Times
NRL referees boss defends Hudson Young escort penalty against Raiders

By Melanie Dinjaski
August 28 2023
The NRL wasn't mucking around in response to Ricky Stuart's lashing of referees over the escort rule, but they might have also created a bigger grey area.

