Ricky Stuart has made an art out of walking a fine line at his press conferences. It's a requirement after being fined more than $120,000 over more than 20 years in the hot seat.
But sometimes the red mist descends and Stuart struggles to bite his tongue, even after waiting more than an hour after a loss to the Broncos to start his post-match media duties at 10.30pm.
Nothing gets him riled up more than the Canberra Raiders being treated poorly - whether it's perceived or fact. And after stewing on several contentious decisions in the Canberra Stadium change rooms, eventually the NRL forced him into the media room late on Saturday night.
The game-defining penalty against Hudson Young was at the front of his mind. Yes, Young made contact with Selwyn Cobbo. And yes, the Raider ran across his run, but was it worth a penalty? Most legends say no.
What about Jordan Rapana being sent to the sin bin for an attempted trip? Definitely a penalty, but a sin bin?
And how about Kotoni Staggs launching an elbow at Rapana's head after a tackle? The Bronco wasn't penalised, only put on report. Then when the judiciary charges came out, he's dealt just a one-game suspension. Interesting.
The well-worn conspiracy theory in Canberra is the Raiders are considered persona non grata by the NRL, fuelled by reports a league official told the club in 2016 it would be easier if the Green Machine "withered on the vine".
There's been dud scheduling (see the finals last year). Admissions of costly errors (multiple times this year). In fact, the NRL used to force the Raiders to play some finals games in Sydney because Canberra wasn't big enough. But back to the crucial Raiders versus Broncos aftermath.
"Every escort is going to be exactly the same as Hudson's, but why does it go against us - as it did here three or four weeks ago off a short kick-off to get a football team back into the game, competing against us," Stuart said in his press conference.
"It happens every game on these escorts. I just don't understand why it's been us." Stuart pauses and then adds: "Well, I do understand, but that's probably the part I can't talk about."
Reading between the lines, Stuart and Raiders fans are fed up with refereeing decisions that go against them in pivotal moments.
Anyone remember Seb Kris being hit in the head in New Zealand a month ago? The NRL conceded Kris had been hit high before dropping the ball over the line, but said it didn't deserve a penalty because contact wasn't forceful enough.
Four weeks later at Canberra Stadium, Young brushed Cobbo's arm with the force a feather and successfully batted the ball back towards his team, but the NRL bunker decided to interject and penalise the Raiders after they gathered the crumbs.
Just so we're clear: Kris hit in the head but not hard enough = no penalty. Cobbo hit on the arm, but is no way knocked off his line or affected = penalty.
There is no suggestion the referees actively make these calls against the Raiders. But there is a growing body of evidence that suggests Canberra doesn't get the rub of the green.
Is there any truth to the argument? That's harder to ascertain with the Raiders getting some calls go their way (like the David Fifita no try) and others against go them.
