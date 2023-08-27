The Canberra Times
NRLW: Brisbane Broncos inflict Canberra Raiders' biggest defeat of season

Melanie Dinjaski
Melanie Dinjaski
Updated August 27 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:00pm
Brisbane winger Julia Robinson scores for the Broncos, who were far too strong for the Raiders. Picture Getty Images
Brisbane winger Julia Robinson scores for the Broncos, who were far too strong for the Raiders. Picture Getty Images

The Raiders women went to Brisbane riding a four-game winning streak but came crashing back to earth on Sunday, going down 40-8 to the Broncos in their heaviest defeat of the season.

