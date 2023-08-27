The Raiders women went to Brisbane riding a four-game winning streak but came crashing back to earth on Sunday, going down 40-8 to the Broncos in their heaviest defeat of the season.
Canberra also left the Sunshine State nursing some injuries in the bruising encounter, prop Sophie Holyman the biggest concern with a hip issue.
A dismal second-half display left Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick most disappointed.
"It was like we were a different side in that second half," he said post-game.
"That's a good lesson to us that you've got to turn up every week.
"The defensive efforts just have to be better and winning those key moments. We didn't complete our sets and compiled all that pressure onto ourselves defensively."
Canberra was without usual fullback Apii Nicholls (foot injury), while Petesa Lio and Ella Ryan made NRLW debuts from the bench. Raiders co-captain Simaima Taufa made no excuses.
"We showed glimpses of what we're able to do but when we switch off they'll put the points on you and that's what happened," Taufa said.
"Defensively next week against Newcastle - the minor premiers - we have to be better."
Canberra started very strongly, racing to an 8-0 lead courtesy of tries to winger Jess Gentle in her Raiders debut, and centre Cheyelle Robins-Reti, who pounced on a Broncos error defusing a bomb.
With more possession, Broncos legend Ali Brigginshaw, playing at halfback, waltzed through some poor Raiders defence and offloaded to Shenae Ciesiolka to score Brisbane's first try.
Canberra copped an early blow with Origin prop Holyman forced off with an apparent right hip injury causing her a lot of discomfort and she did not return to the game.
The Broncos had momentum and stole the lead through Julia Robinson in her return from a hamstring injury. Brisbane crossed again soon after, but the bunker found an obstruction on review.
Before Canberra went into the sheds trailing 10-8 at half-time, five-eighth and co-captain Zahara Temara was seen rallying her teammates with instructions, searching for an improved performance in the second 35 minutes.
However, the Raiders came back in the next half committing errors that invited the Broncos' attack, and defensive lapses that allowed huge gains each set.
Brigginshaw picked up where they left off, and crashed over under the uprights after a Canberra mistake.
Then Brisbane five-eighth Gayle Broughton collected a wild offload from a charging Tazmin Gray to score, and from the kick-off a neat chip-and-chase by Brigginshaw set up winger Lauren Dam.
The NRLW's leading try-scorer Mele Hufanga then added another score, and it seemed everything was going Brisbane's way, even the bounce of the ball.
From defence the Broncos went back on the attack and when in the danger zone off a penalty again, they left with maximum points for Dam's double.
Brigginshaw came off in the final 10 minutes after an accidental head knock attempting a low tackle on Tara Reinke, but the Raiders still couldn't find any consolation points.
Bronco Hufanga instead added to her try tally in the final minutes to add a cherry on top of their dominant performance.
Raiders Shakiah Tungai and Hollie-Mae Dodd were both put on report for high tackles in the match, which will be a further headache for Borthwick before their next game at home on Saturday against the in-form Knights.
BRISBANE BRONCOS 40 (Lauren Dam 2, Mele Hufanga 2, Shenae Ciesiolka, Julia Robinson, Ali Brigginshaw, Gayle Broughton tries; Ali Brigginshaw 4 goals) bt CANBERRA RAIDERS 8 (Jessica Gentle, Cheyelle Robins-Reti tries) at Langlands Park on Sunday.
