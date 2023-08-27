The Canberra Times
NRL: Canberra Raiders' finals scenarios revealed

By Melanie Dinjaski
August 28 2023 - 5:00am
Jack Wighton wants to leave Canberra a winner. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Juggling injuries and suspension, the Canberra Raiders' finals berth can be sealed in the final match of the NRL season on Sunday with victory against Cronulla, but there is still a scenario where they can lose and make the top eight.

