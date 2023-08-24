Jarrod Croker knows the Raiders haven't had a flawless season, but that doesn't mean they don't belong in the conversation as NRL premiership contenders.
Rugby league pundits have lined up to sling mud on the Raiders' season, pointing to their abysmal -108 points differential as the glaring anomaly among other teams in the top eight.
But all that matters is winning, and the Raiders have chalked up 13 victories.
While the Green Machine have made a habit of late-season surges to squeeze into finals contention, this year they currently sit sixth with the opportunity to still make the top four. And Croker says that's nothing to shrug at.
"I'd rather be where we are [than chasing the eight]," he said.
"We've probably copped a little bit of criticism this year and I don't know how many months it's been [since] we haven't been in the eight.
"It seems like we're going better when we lose our first 15 and win our last 10 - people seem more happy.
"But we try not to read into that too much. We are where we are for a reason. We've won those tight games, it's as simple as that.
"We're a gritty side, we haven't been flash all year, we haven't been flamboyant, we've just been grinding and won 13 games. That's a good season and we still have two regular season games left."
Croker is aware many of their wins have been by narrow margins, but that doesn't matter to the Raiders. If anything, it should be more reason to back them.
"The way we've scrambled, dug in and we've won 13 games, many by less than 12 points ... if that's not a tough team that works hard for each other, I don't know what is," the veteran centre said.
"As a fan, that's the sort of team I want, and as a player that's the team I want to run out with."
The Raiders will be honouring Croker and Jack Wighton following their game against the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday night where a big crowd at Bruce is expected.
Croker is retiring after this season and with Wighton departing for Souths next year, in the last regular season home game the club want to recognise the pair's outstanding contribution, playing more than 500 games combined.
Wighton's hamstring fitness is still up in the air, though coach Ricky Stuart may clear him to play after Friday's training session.
"What they've achieved individually is enormous," Stuart said of the pair. "I was going through some of the accolades that they have received over their careers - it's been amazing.
"You can't replace 500 games with anyone. We'll go in a different direction next year, but that's next year. It'd be nice for both boys that they get sent out in the proper fashion."
The Broncos will rest pivotal halfback Adam Reynolds due to a "mild calf issue", with youngster Jock Madden to take his place. Corey Oates will also return from a knee injury for his 200th game.
"I'd love them to rest another five or six," Stuart said of the Broncos lineup he still believes holds plenty of firepower.
"To be the best you've got to beat the best, and Penrith and the Broncos have been the two best all year," Croker added.
"The beauty about playing a lot of tight games is we're fit and ready to go for tough games."
Canberra Raiders v Brisbane Broncos at Canberra Stadium, Saturday 7.35pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. James Schiller, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Pasami Saulo, 19. Brad Morkos, 20. Jack Wighton, 21. Sebastian Kris, 22. Adrian Trevilyan.
Broncos squad: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Corey Oates, 3. Kotoni Staggs, 4. Herbie Farnworth, 5. Selwyn Cobbo, 6. Ezra Mam, 7. Jock Madden, 8. Thomas Flegler, 9. Billy Walters, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Jordan Riki, 13. Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: 14. Tyson Smoothy, 15. Brendan Piakura, 16. Kobe Hetherington, 17. Corey Jensen. Reserves: 18. Jesse Arthars, 19. Keenan Palasia, 20. Martin Taupau, 21. Tristan Sailor, 22. Deine Mariner.
