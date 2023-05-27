With Corey Harawira-Naera collapsing and on his way to hospital after suffering a seizure, his Canberra Raiders teammates somehow put the troubling scenes behind him to rally for their fallen mate.
Thankfully Harawira-Naera was conscious and talking to medical staff, but there was plenty of concerns for the likeable Kiwi as he lay on the ground.
Somehow, the Raiders put it behind them to came from behind to beat South Sydney 33-26 at Homebush on Saturday night.
All concern was for Harawira-Naera's health just moments after he'd made a powerful run, only to collapse moments later with the game being held up for about 10 minutes.
He was taken from the field in a medicab and then on to hospital. The bunker medical staff reviewed the footage and couldn't find any signs of a head knock.
In what must've been distressing at first, but then comforting, his sister was in the crowd and was able to go to the hospital with him.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart was understandably emotional about such a serious situation.
"He's gone with one of our staff members to hospital in an ambulance," he said.
"They're not sure why the seizure occurred. They're situations that are very uncommon and they're scary.
"When it's one of your mates it makes it even harder."
The Raiders had led by four points at the time, but conceded a try shortly after before they were able to rally.
Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker paid tribute to the Souths players for the concern they showed for Harawira-Naera.
The players formed a ring around him as he was treated on the field to help give him his privacy.
It was Croker's 299th NRL, but he'll have to wait two weeks to bring up his 300th with Stuart deciding to rest him next week against Wests Tigers so he can have the big game in front of his home crowd the following week against the New Zealand Warriors.
"It's something you've never come across before and I felt and the boys felt exactly the same as you guys - everyone would've felt the same," Croker said.
"I thanked the Souths boys for coming around and making sure everyone was OK, and doing whatever we could - albeit not a lot.
"Footy was the furthest thing from anyone's mind at the time."
It came after a stunning first half from the Green Machine where Corey Horsburgh sent a clear message to Queensland coach Billy Slater that maybe he'd made a mistake not picking him for the State of Origin opener.
Horsburgh scored a try and was involved in everything - despite starting in the unfamiliar second row - as was Josh Papali'i (211 metres) and Joe Tapine (167m).
Raiders winger Albert Hopoate continued his breakout season, scoring a hat-trick.
Aside from Harawira-Naera, the Raiders will be sweating on the fitness of fullback Sebastian Kris, who had to come off with a knee injury in the first half.
It could open the door for Xavier Savage to play his second NRL game of the season after breaking his jaw in the pre-season.
Maybe Raiders coach Ricky Stuart knew something because he'd picked outside-back Nick Cotric on the bench - with Jordan Rapana dropping back into the custodian role.
Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker was involved in everything, setting up three tries and making a linebreak himself.
It was a similar story for his opposite number, Jack Wighton, who was playing against the team he'll join next year for the first time.
While Wighton wasn't credited with a try assist, he created the match-winning try by poking his nose through the line and then getting it away to Croker - who sent it back inside for Tom Starling to score, although it looked like the pass might've been intended for Wighton.
The most potent right edge in the NRL started with business as usual - the Rabbitohs' right opening the scoring.
They cashed in on some repeat sets to overload that right, with Souths five-eighth Cody Walker putting makeshift-centre Jed Cartwright through a big hole.
But then up stepped Big Red - or Shaved Red might be more apt given his new haircut.
He got on the end of a massive Josh Papali'i break to crash over, playing in the unusual role in the second row.
Horsburgh then produced a great kick chase to force a goal-line drop-out.
It was a drop-out the Green Machine cashed in on, with two great catch-and-passes from Jack Wighton and Jarrod Croker before Hopoate produced a powerful finish in the corner.
Horsburgh was at it again moments later, this time it was his break that had Souths looking like his bunny.
All the Raiders had to do was go left and Hopoate was over for his second.
It could have been even better for the visitors, with Croker held up over the try line.
Souths took advantage with winger Alex Johnston creeping closer to the all-time try-scoring record.
And that was it for a pulsating first half, finishing 18-8 at the break - the most points Souths have conceded in a first half so far this season.
Souths cashed in on four consecutive sets to cut it to a four-point game, with a nice Walker cut-out pass putting centre Isaiah Tass over.
They were lucky to regather a charge-down of a Lachlan Ilias kick and they surged left again for Johnston to score his second and put the home side in front.
But the Green Machine only knows one way and they kept coming.
Wighton threw a cutout pass for his long-time teammate Croker, who broke down the left wing and threw it back in board for Tom Starling to score - although it could've been behind his intended target Wighton.
After Harawira-Naera was taken to hospital, Walker put a grubber in for Damien Cook to score and put the Rabbitohs ahead.
But the Raiders hit back again, lifting for their fallen mate, with Wighton poking his nose through Souths' line and putting Rapana away - who found Hopoate for his hat-trick and the lead.
Rapana wore a late shot from fullback Blake Taaffe, who was put on report and Rapana was forced off for a head injury assessment.
AT A GLANCE
CANBERRA RAIDERS 33 (Albert Hopoate 3, Corey Horsburgh, Tom Starling tries; Jarrod Croker 6 goals; Jamal Fogarty field goal) bt SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 26 (Alex Johnston 2, Jed Cartwright, Isaiah Tass, Damien Cook tries; Blake Taaffe 3 goals) at Homebush. Referee: Grant Atkins. Crowd: 12,382.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
