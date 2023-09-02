The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Indigenous Voice to Parliament: John Farnham's iconic 'You're the Voice' to feature in Uluru Dialogue 'yes' campaign

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated September 3 2023 - 12:06am, first published 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australian music legend John Farnham has lent his iconic hit "You're the Voice" to a referendum campaign ad in a bid to bolster support for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.