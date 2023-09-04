A former display home in Weston set a suburb record by just $50,000 when it sold at auction on Saturday.
The two-storey house at 40 Heysen Street sold for $2.06 million after "straightforward" bidding between two registered buyers.
Built in 2011 by NSW builder Masterton, the home sits on a 746-square-metre block and features five large bedrooms, multiple living spaces and a large entertaining area at the rear.
It was previously used as a builder's display home and has a long list of luxury inclusions, including a butler's pantry, a home theatre and a triple garage with its own toilet and kitchenette.
The home has nearly doubled in value since it last sold in 2013 for $1.1 million, CoreLogic data shows.
Saturday's sale result marks a new suburb record for Weston.
The previous price record was set in 2019 when a former Mr Fluffy knockdown-rebuild sold for $2.01 million.
Selling agent Tim Burke of Luton Properties Weston Creek and Molonglo Valley said the sellers had taken the Heysen Street home to "another level".
"It was better than when they got it, that's how good they looked after it and improved it as well," Mr Burke said.
The sellers had improved the landscaping and added features like remote control gates.
Mr Burke said there was strong interest throughout the nearly four-week campaign, with many buyers weighing up the home against the cost of a new build.
"As much as it was a suburb record it's still, I think, tremendous value for what the product was," he said.
It was a strong result for the first weekend of spring, in which 95 Canberra homes were scheduled for auction.
Preliminary reporting by data firm CoreLogic shows a 64 per cent clearance rate for the ACT.
Of the results collected, 16 homes sold prior to auction, 26 sold under the hammer and 16 homes were passed in.
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
Saturday's suburb record was a sign of what might lay ahead for Canberra's property market in spring, Mr Burke said.
He said the volume of new property listings had grown and the number of buyers coming through open homes was "steadily increasing".
"There's definitely an appetite for purchasing out there," he said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.