The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

City Renewal Authority plans a temporary and permanent park planned for Acton waterfront

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
September 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberrans are being asked for their views on the future of west basin with consultation opening on the development of a park on the Acton waterfront.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.