The ACT government is calling for feedback on a mobile phone ban for public school students which is set to begin next year.
The territory is the last jurisdiction to introduce a consistent policy on the use of phones by students with individual schools left to make their own rules.
The Education Directorate is considering four scenarios:
It comes as parents become increasingly concerned with the use of smart phones during school hours, which are distracting in the classroom and can contribute to bullying.
"As the use of mobile phones and other smart devices by students has become increasingly common in ACT public schools, questions about how they can best be used have also increased," Education Minister Yvette Berry said.
"The review of the policy will need to appropriately balance the challenges and opportunities presented by this technology."
The policy will consider exemptions that could be required for students with particular needs and how the schools will manage the ban.
Some public schools have their own phone ban policies. Harrison School saw improvements to student behaviour after introducing lockable pouches for students to put their phones in during the school day.
Canberra mother Sally Mills began a petition calling for a consistent approach across all ACT public high schools that would ban devices during break times.
The ACT Council of Parents and Citizens Associations found some parents supported a total ban while others preferred some access for high school students. However, there was a desire for the same rules to apply to all schools.
In July education ministers from all states and territories made a commitment to ban, restrict or manage the use of mobile phones and other personal electronic devices in government schools.
Consultation on the ACT's phone policy closes on October 8.
