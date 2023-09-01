The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Andrew Barr gets legal advice after saying Walter Sofronoff KC breached Inquiries Act

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated September 1 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Minister Andrew Barr on Friday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Chief Minister Andrew Barr on Friday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Chief Minister Andrew Barr said he had received legal advice after lawyers for Walter Sofronoff KC asked him to make a public statement saying the board of inquiry chair did not breach the Inquiries Act.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.