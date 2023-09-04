After being brought low by fear and suspicion over the proposed Voice for far too long, the perfect fit Australian belter, You're the Voice, has been unleashed to yank on our hearts and minds.
It's a top, effective political advertisement if one was ever seen to spin us in a certain direction, especially for older, more doubtful pre-Millennials. And it was done by a non-political filmmaker Warwick Thornton. Notch that one up for changing the "It's Time" game.
I am always up for a reminder of that moment when Cathy Freeman gloriously won the final of the 400 metres.
The ad seeks to place the Voice, which will go to a vote on October 14, among those signature moments in Australian history. Will it get to take that place?
Even strident "no" figures struggled to criticise the use of the 1986 John Farnham classic, or the singer himself for lending it to the "yes" cause.
Peter Dutton tried something about the line "try and understand it" saying that, for people he has spoken to, he does not think most Australians understand it and they want to be informed.
The "no" side offers a lack of understanding and a deliberate muddying of the waters, while seasoned "no" campaigner and former prime minister John Howard urges the like-minded to "maintain the rage."
The task ahead of "yes" proponents is to somehow punch through the suspicion and fear with positivity. "Maintain the love," as Noel Pearson offered last week.
Listen to the polls and the fair reading is the doubt, likely in some part to be fuelled by the pandemic and general mistrust in government, is only growing.
Both sides have detail issues. The "yes" side is more of perception. The Voice, if it gets up, will be later crafted by Parliament, including the opposition. There is the chance for everyone to have a say on its make-up and design. And it can be amended. Just not abolished on a particular government's whim.
The "no" side generally offers the status quo for Indigenous Australians. A situation that is universally accepted as unacceptable. Just now, on Monday, evidence has been found in Victoria of ongoing systemic racism and gross human rights abuses committed against First Peoples.
And now we are being offered the prospect of a second "right and respectful" referendum. One stripped back to offering constitutional recognition without an advisory body that he regards as divisive and will "not provide the practical outcomes."
Peter Dutton, proposing enshrined recognition on its own, insists it is not just symbolism, but he offers nothing new to close the gap on Indigenous disadvantage if the Voice vote goes down on October 14.
Voice proponents, particularly those Indigenous people who started this process decades ago, would be ignored through such a deviation and they say it will change nothing.
Here we are. Overflowing with goodwill, mired in fear, and headed towards the same old, same old.
