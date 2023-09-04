One hundred years have passed since the disaster, and yet the impact of it is still felt by the families, the locals and the mining industry. A sociologist undertook a study of the region revealing the Bellbird Mining Disaster had become a "landmark" in the area's history. The trauma of having to leave six of their fellow miners in the mine and seal it up to contain the fire and reduce the impact of the toxic gases and smoke only further cemented this tragedy in the local community, scarring its landscape with the horrors experienced by these workers. The volunteers that flocked to be a part of the rescue effort had overwhelmed, demonstrating the brotherhood born from this shared burden of the dangers of this work, but also the lack of a prepared, systematic approach to mines rescue that unions had been fighting for since the previous century.