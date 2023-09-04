China will dominate the new BRICS. But it will not be very solid and not have any substantive mortar to bind it. It might get some oil money from the UAE and Saudi Arabia. But where is the trust if the leading country has territorial claims against others which will not be settled by the rule of law, as evidenced by China's arbitrary refusal to adhere to the ruling of the Hague Permanent Court of Arbitration over the Philippines' South China Sea claim.