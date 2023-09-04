The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Community and Pharmacy Support pharmacists protest 60-day dispensing

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated September 4 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pharmacists from across the country have gathered outside Parliament House calling for Health Minister Mark Butler's resignation, angered over Labor's 60-day dispensing policy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.