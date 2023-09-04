Question time dissolved into uproar on Monday, as politicians and protesters clashed over Labor's 60-day dispensing policy.
Dozens of pharmacists from the Community and Pharmacy Support group, wearing white pharmacy uniforms, heckled and jeered from the public viewing gallery during question time as the Coalition grilled Labor on the dispensing change.
The group were booted from the chamber as Speaker Milton Dick tried to regain order, but recongregated in the public halls of parliament, chanting "who, who who will pay? who will pay for 60 days?"
"As a result of their behaviour, they have left the chamber. I want to say this going forward, there will be no interjections from the gallery," Mr Dick said.
The group maintains that they left in protest.
The Coalition and Labor descending into a war of words over the dispensing changes, after Labor MP Kate Thwaites tried to lob a Dorothy Dixer to Health Minister Mark Butler about what Labor had done to reduce the cost of medicines and support pharmacies.
Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley tried to challenge the question, arguing "how can this possibly be relevant when the government is ripping out thousands of dollars in community pharmacy and making patients pay?"
Employment Minister Tony Burke said Ms Ley's interjection was "clearly an abuse of a point of order". Liberal MP Dan Tehan went to stand up for Ms Ley, but was cut off by the Speaker.
"Resume your seat, resume your seat, or you'll be going the same way," Mr Dick warned, before asking Ms Ley to leave the chamber.
Health Minister Mark Butler tried to answer Ms Thwaites but was interrupted by yelling and jeering from the Coalition, and parts of the gallery.
Labor's policy, which came into effect on September 1, allows patients to purchase two months worth of medication for the price of one.
The Albanese government has said the change will save six million Australians up to $180 a year, but industry advocacy bodies - including the Community and Pharmacy Support group - argue that the "rushed" change will pass on the cost to pharmacies and risk patient overdose.
More to come.
