The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Pharmacists kicked out of Question time as politicians clash over 60-day dispensing change

Justine Landis-Hanley
Natalie Vikhrov
By Justine Landis-Hanley, and Natalie Vikhrov
Updated September 4 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Question time dissolved into uproar on Monday, as politicians and protesters clashed over Labor's 60-day dispensing policy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.