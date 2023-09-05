The Canberra Times
Australia Post proposes raising stamps from $1.20 to $1.50

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
Updated September 5 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:00pm
Less than a week after posting a full-year earnings loss driven by historic declines in letter deliveries, Australia Post is seeking an increase in the cost of a basic postage stamp from $1.20 to $1.50.

