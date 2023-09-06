The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Australians have been 'conned' by 'no' campaign, says Indigenous academic Marcia Langton

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated September 6 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Marcia Langton said the arguments put forward by the 'no' campaign were 'increasingly absurd'. Picture by Gary Ramage
Professor Marcia Langton said the arguments put forward by the 'no' campaign were 'increasingly absurd'. Picture by Gary Ramage

Prominent Indigenous academic Marcia Langton has accused the "no" campaign of "conning" Australians into believing a Voice to Parliament would be ineffective in improving the lives of First Nations peoples.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.