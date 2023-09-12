The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Want to take part in SecondBite's No Waste Food Challenge?

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
September 13 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Every year, Australians waste approximately 7.6 million tonnes of food and there are easy ways to reduce that total. Picture Shutterstock
Every year, Australians waste approximately 7.6 million tonnes of food and there are easy ways to reduce that total. Picture Shutterstock

Go and have a look inside your garbage bin. Is there a lot of food in there? Every year, Australians waste approximately 7.6 million tonnes of food, costing the Australian economy $36.6 billion. The garbage found in the average household bin is 40 per cent food with 18 per cent of purchased food going to waste, even though 70 per cent of it is still edible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.