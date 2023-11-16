4. Line the tart tin by removing the top sheet of baking parchment from the pastry and gently placing the tart tin on top of the pastry as a guide. Use a paring knife to trim the pastry around the tin, making sure there are a few extra centimetres, then remove the tart tin. Use the bottom sheet of baking parchment to help flip the pastry gently into the tin, then carefully ease it into the shape of the tin with your fingertips. Use the side of your finger to press against the edges (into the flutes if the tin is fluted). Before baking, chill in the freezer for 15 minutes, then use the tip of a paring knife to "dock" the base with a few pricks, about 2cm (3/4 in) apart, to stop the base from puffing up.