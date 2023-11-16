The Canberra Times
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Plant-based recipes from Philip Khoury's A New Way to Bake

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
November 16 2023 - 11:02am
Chocolate ganache tart. Picture by Matt Russell
Chocolate ganache tart. Picture by Matt Russell

Chef Philip Khoury has delved deep into patisserie in an attempt to make desserts that are "cleaner", and that present finer flavours and textures. In A New Way to Bake, he transforms the traditional building blocks of baking by only using natural, plant-based ingredients.

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

