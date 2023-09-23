Ultimately, the decision about whether to get the JR Pass will depend on the travel you're intending to do on your trip. Because the savings can potentially be quite a lot, it is worth doing some calculations in advance. But be sure to look for whether the places you want to go are covered by non-JR lines, which aren't included in the pass. (The network is so confusing that even the person doing my reservations at Tokyo station got it wrong one time because she didn't realise which company covered that stretch of track.)